First win this year emotional for Chippa, says Lentjies

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



Delighted Chippa United interim coach Kurt Lentjies said the DStv Premiership triumph over Golden Arrows was an emotional win for the team, being their first for 2022.



The Gqeberha side had been struggling to register a win in the new year after four cup and league matches...