Orlando Pirates held by Cape Town City ahead of Soweto derby

With the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs looming, Orlando Pirates failed to get the much-needed morale booster they needed as they were held to a 0-0 DStv Premiership draw by Cape Town City at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The Buccaneers host Amakhosi for the third time in the past 18 months at this iconic venue, where both will be going all out for three points in their battle for second place.

Chiefs will have a slight advantage as their last match was a last-gasp 1-0 win over Baroka last weekend while Pirates will have to recover in time after this hard-fought battle against City.

Pirates' coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids continued to ignore hitman Gabadinho Mhango, who was in good scoring form for Malawi during the recent Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Cameroon.

In the surprising and continued absence of Mhango, Ncikazi and Davids showed faith in the attacking prowess of Kwame Peprah, Deon Hotto and Kabelo Dlamini in their front line.

They were supported from the midfield by Fortune Makaringe, Thabang Monare and Goodman Mosele but did not have enough ammunition to get the better of a City defence marshalled by Thamsanqa Mkhize and Taariq Fielies.

Visiting coach Eric Tinkler will welcome the away point that leaves City in eighth spot with 27 points from 19 matches but under pressure from SuperSport United, Golden Arrows and Marumo Gallants just below them.

Tinkler played this match with the tried and tested Mkhize-Fielies combination in the heart of the defence, Thato Mokeke, Thabo Nodada and Tashreeq Morris anchoring the midfield and Fidel Ambina up front.

The Buccaneers, who remain in fourth place, will have to produce a better attacking performance against Chiefs on Saturday where they will be looking to return to winning ways after two successive draws.

One of the notable moments of the first half arrived just before City went for the break when Nodada was denied by alert Pirates goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane.

Hugo Marques was also called into action on numerous occasions by Peprah, Hotto and Dlamini but the City goalkeeper was equal to the task for an important away clean sheet.

There were a number of notable scoring opportunities throughout the match but none that found their way past Mpontshane or visiting Marques.

To try to force the winner, Ncikazi and Davids introduced attackers Terrence Dzvukamanja and Zakhele Lepasa while Tinkler introduced Katlego Mokhuaone, Craig Martin and Khanyisa Mayo, but they could not find a goal.

As a result, both sides had to settle for the share of the spoils.