Hero’s welcome for City Lads after Super League promotion
Bay team rewarded for being crowned runners-up in finals of national playoffs in Durban
Newly promoted Hollywoodbets Super League women’s soccer side City Lads were welcomed like true heroes by their supporters and the community at Embizweni Square in New Brighton on Monday.
The side returned with a cash prize of R100,000 as the runners-up of the Sasol Women’s League national playoffs which took place in Durban over last week...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.