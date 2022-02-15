Hero’s welcome for City Lads after Super League promotion

Bay team rewarded for being crowned runners-up in finals of national playoffs in Durban

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



Newly promoted Hollywoodbets Super League women’s soccer side City Lads were welcomed like true heroes by their supporters and the community at Embizweni Square in New Brighton on Monday.



The side returned with a cash prize of R100,000 as the runners-up of the Sasol Women’s League national playoffs which took place in Durban over last week...