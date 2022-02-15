Knights blitz Warriors to keep CSA T20 Challenge hopes alive

A record opening partnership by Itec Knights batsmen Jacques Snyman and Chris Klijnhans was enough to secure their first victory in the CSA T20 Challenge as the Warriors suffered their third defeat on Monday.

The pair recorded 156 for the first wicket, an opening stand that broke several records.

It was the Knights’ highest opening partnership, as well as the highest partnership for any wicket in the CSA T20 Challenge and the highest first-wicket stand in a T20 at St George’s Park.

Snyman (90 runs off 51 balls) and Klijnhans, who scored 67 off 54 on debut in the competition, were the catalyst for the Knights securing a convincing nine-wicket victory over the home side.

Winning the toss and deciding to bat, the Warriors amassed 170 for six wickets in their 20 overs in the day’s second game.

Wihan Lubbe (24) scored the bulk of the runs in a 33-run opening stand with Matthew Breetzke before Alfred Mothoa had the left-handed Lubbe caught by Jacques Snyman.

Smuts (16) and Breetzke (15) then combined to add 26 before both men fell in the ninth over, also bowled by Snyman.

Both men were caught on the boundary as they tried to add some impetus to the innings.

Tristan Stubbs and Lesiba Ngoepe shared a 50-run fourth-wicket stand before Gerald Coetzee had Ngoepe dismissed for 27 off the final ball of the 15th over.

Stubbs, who battled hard against the Dolphins, scoring an unbeaten 80 off 31 including eight sixes, was dropped on 22 in the 15th over, and shared 57 runs with Diego Rosier for the fifth wicket.

The final over, bowled by Coetzee, went for 19 runs and included the wicket of Stubbs (65) to close out the Warriors’ innings.

Snyman and Coetzee claimed two wickets apiece while Mothoa took one scalp.

In reply, Allan Donald’s side got off to a blistering start as openers Snyman and Klijnhans recorded their team’s highest powerplay in the competition, accumulating 60 runs without loss in the first six overs.

They continued to frustrate the Warriors’ bowlers, taking their team past 100 in the 12th over and looking comfortable in the middle.

They never looked in trouble as they cruised past the opening stand of 106 scored by Quinton de Kock and Gihahn Cloete earlier in the competition.

Snyman and Klijnhans brought up the 150 in the 16th over and Snyman came within 10 runs of the tournament’s first century before being bowled by Mthiwekhaya Nabe for 90 off 52 balls in the 18th over.

Klijnhans and captain Pite van Biljon joined forces to pick off the last few runs as the Knights reached their target with eight balls remaining.

Earlier in the day, the Titans moved to second on the competition table after a seven-wicket win in a rain-affected match against the Dolphins.

Putting the Dolphins in to bat, David Miller (57) and Jason Smith (38) helped their side score 134 for 4 in their 19-over innings as Junior Dala picked up 2/27 and Aya Gqamane 1/3.

Rising star Dewald Brevis (47), De Kock (26) and captain Theunis de Bruyn (24) saw the Titans home by seven wickets with 15 balls to spare.

