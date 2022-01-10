Chippa reserves flying high after Gallants win
Bay side extend successful run with 5-2 victory at weekend
Chippa United’s DStv Diski Challenge side are riding the crest of the wave after beating Marumo Gallants 5-2 at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday.
The success saw the Gqeberha side extend their winning run in the league to four matches...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.