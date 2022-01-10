Elephants await decision on support staff

Coach Dumisani Mhani preparing EP for tough Currie Cup First Division campaign

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



A decision is expected soon on the appointment of key support staff to help EP head coach Dumisani Mhani prepare the Elephants for their Carling Currie Cup First Division campaign.



Forward and backline coaches are expected to be named as the Elephants prepare for a challenging campaign that kicks off at the end of March...