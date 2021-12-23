Soccer

United fans get early Christmas present as the Tshwane side wins five-goal thriller

Mninawa Ntloko
Digital sports editor
23 December 2021
Gamphani Lungu of Supersport United is challenged by Keanu Cupido of Cape Town City during the league match between the two sides at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

Supersport United delivered an early Christmas present to their supporters when the Pretoria side beat a 10-man Cape Town City in a five-goal thriller at the Lucas Moripe stadium on Wednesday evening.

It was a game that had it all — five goals, a red card, a penalty and a flurry of yellow cards - that eventually saw United win the engaging contest 3-2. United signalled their intentions very early in the game when Gamphani Lungu beat City goalkeeper Hugo Marques with a well-taken low shot in the ninth minute. It was a brilliant goal from Lungu, as after receiving a long ball from Onismor Bhasera he still had a lot to do and shrugged off the attention of a persistent Taariq Fielies before unleashing his strike. 

Teboho Mokoena increased the lead with a crisp free kick at the edge of the area and gave Marques very little chance in the 27th minute. The Cape Town visitors received a lifeline early in the second half when Bhasera brought down the tricky Khanyisa Mayo inside the area and referee Victor Gomes awarded a penalty.

Fagrie Lakay made no mistake from the spot and beat United goalkeeper Ronwen Williams with a thunderous strike. The visitors were pushing for a second goal when Thabo Nodada was sent off in the 54th minute after receiving a second yellow card. 

City finally managed to draw level in the 72nd minute when Kegan Johannes beat his own goalkeeper Williams with a header. Johannes redeemed himself when he scored the winner 10 minutes from full time to give the Pretoria side all the points.

