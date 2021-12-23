Chippa, Sekhukhune play to goalless draw

Chippa United and Sekhukhune United played to a 0-0 draw in a 2021/2022 DStv Premiership match at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha yesterday.

The result, which stretched Sekhukhune’s winless run to four matches, leaves them in eighth place on the league standings.

A point is enough to move Chippa up to 12th.

The game, which was both teams’ last of 2021, threatened to burst into life in the opening half-hour, but it was not until the 31st minute that either team managed an attempt in anger.

Nkanyiso Madonsela’s cross found Charlton Mashumba, but he could not direct his header on target with the Chippa goalkeeper beaten.

Chippa finally forced Toaster Nsabata into action two minutes before the halftime break.

Siphesihle Mkhize found space on the edge of the area before taking aim at goal, but the Zambian shot-stopper made a comfortable save.

As he has often done this season, Babina Noko head coach MacDonald Makhubedu introduced attacking duo Vusimuzi Mncube and Tshediso Patjie off the bench early in the second half.

But it was Chippa who threatened next and not the visitors.

Good interplay between the in-form Bienvenu Eva Nga and Sizwe Mdlinzo led to a good chance for the latter just after the hour mark, but he failed to beat Nsabata.

Both teams pushed for a late winner at the Bay stadium, but failed in their attempts, and in the end each team had to settle for a point.

Meanwhile, Stellenbosch FC ended the year on a high as they moved up to second place in the Premiership courtesy of a 1-0 win over TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium.

The game looked destined for a goalless draw when Given Msimango put the ball past his own goalkeeper two minutes from time to hand Stellies the victory that took them to 29 points, two clear of Orlando Pirates in third position.

The Rockets closed 2021 winless in their last three outings, which left them 14th on the table, three points clear of rock-bottom Baroka FC.

Sead Ramovic’s side came into this midweek tie winless in their last two matches, while the Maroons were seeking back-to-back victories to end off the year.

The hosts dominated possession in the first half, but ultimately had nothing to show for it, with Stellies creating the more clear-cut chances.

SuperSport United delivered an early Christmas present to their supporters when the Pretoria side beat a 10-man Cape Town City in a five-goal thriller at the Lucas Moripe stadium yesterday evening.

It was a game that had it all — five goals, a red card, a penalty and a flurry of yellow cards that eventually saw United win the engaging contest 3-2.

Other results:

Kaizer Chiefs v Maritzburg

TS Galaxy 0 v Stellenbosch 1

Swallows 2 v Golden Arrows 2

Baroka 1 v Royal AM 0. — SuperSport/TimesLIVE