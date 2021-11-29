Premier League leaders Chelsea held 1-1 by Manchester United

Manchester United put their worries to one side to frustrate Premier League leaders Chelsea with a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday as Jadon Sancho scored a breakaway goal that was cancelled out by a Jorginho penalty.

Chelsea, under pressure after Manchester City and Liverpool both won earlier over the weekend, were dominant against a United side playing their first Premier League match under caretaker manager Michael Carrick after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking last weekend.

But the Blues were punished for failing to turn possession into goals five minutes after the restart when United cleared a Chelsea free kick and Jorginho - on his own near the halfway line - miscontrolled the high ball, allowing Sancho to race past him and beat the helpless Edouard Mendy.