POLL | Are Chiefs now title contenders?

Kaizer Chiefs' ascend to second position on the DStv Premiership standings has Amakhosi fans dreaming of a possible league title come May.

The Soweto giants crushed struggling Swallows FC 3-1 in their Soweto derby match in Dobsonville on Sunday.

Keagan Dolly fired his sixth league goal in the 42nd minute to give Amakhosi the lead, with Khama Billiat doubling it a few minutes later. Billiat's 53rd-minute second goal sealed the game, before Swallows captain Lebogang Mokoena pulled one back in the 64th.

The win saw Chiefs shoot to second place, eight points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and one point ahead of Royal AM.

They have played one game more than both Downs and Royal AM.