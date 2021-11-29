Man United caretaker Carrick frustrated with draw at Chelsea

Manchester United caretaker manager Michael Carrick said he was leaving Stamford Bridge disappointed after his side were pegged back by Chelsea in a 1-1 draw for his first and perhaps last Premier League game in charge.

“At the moment we're feeling a little bit frustrated and disappointed really,” Carrick told reporters. “Being in front and suffering from a penalty that I don't think was a penalty is disappointment.”

Jadon Sancho scored a breakaway goal in the 50th minute, setting United on course for their second win in two games under Carrick, who steered them to a 2-0 Champions League win over Villarreal in midweek after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking.

But Chelsea — who dominated the match — drew level 19 minutes later when Jorginho, who was at fault for United's opener, converted a penalty after Aaron Wan-Bissaka was adjudged to have fouled Thiago Silva.

Carrick said he did not know if he would still be in charge on Thursday when Manchester United host Arsenal or whether Ralf Rangnick, who is due to take over as interim manager until the end of the season, will have arrived at Old Trafford by then.

“As of now I haven’t got any more news for you,” Carrick, a former United midfielder said. “I was purely focused on the game. I am sure I will be updated and then see what happens in the next few days.”

Asked if his decision to leave Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench was something suggested by Rangnick ahead of his arrival in Manchester, Carrick was blunt: “That's not the case.”

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel praised his captain Jorginho for overcoming the howler of a mistake that gifted Manchester United a breakaway goal, and recovering his confidence to score the vital penalty.

Tuchel said Jorginho had been dazzled by the Stamford Bridge floodlights when he failed to control a ball dropping from the heavens which allowed United's Jadon Sancho to speed past him and score with ease.

“It's very unusual, a mistake like this and to concede a goal like this for us in general, and especially with Jorgi,” Tuchel told reporters.

“I think he misjudged the situation and he was heavily disturbed from the lights so he did not see the ball in the end. But it takes a lot of courage and personality to not be affected during the match, to have the courage to take the penalty for the equaliser in a crucial moment.”

Jorginho has missed penalties playing for Italy recently and for a moment on Sunday it looked like Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso wanted to take the spot kick after United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka fouled Thiago Silva in the box.

But Jorginho held his nerve and sent David de Gea the wrong way with a low strike into the bottom corner of the net.

The result — Chelsea's second 1-1 home draw in a row in the Premier League after they were held by Burnley earlier this month — leaves the Blues just a point clear of Manchester City and two ahead of Liverpool.

But Tuchel said he was not unhappy with the way his team played as they dominated their visitors and created 24 chances to United's three.

“For sure, this match, it's hard to imagine that you can drop points because we were the better team and we were the team who set the rhythm and intensity,” he said.

“We're disappointed but we have no regrets. This can happen in football, we know it. It does not feel good when it happens, but it's like this.” — Reuters