Cape Recife High’s bittersweet lesson
Six teachers, including principal, bowing out at renowned Gqeberha special needs school
One of the SA’s top special needs schools is losing a wealth of experience — six teachers, including the principal and deputy, are due to retire in December.
But instead of mourning the loss for the school and its pupils, Cape Recife High School in Gqeberha has decided to celebrate the passion, contribution and sacrifices made by each of them...
