‘There was no transfer fee’, says Mama Joy after ‘signing’ for Royal AM from Pirates

Joy “Mama Joy” Chauke is all her characteristic belly laugh and high spirits as she grins and bears the backlash she has had from Orlando Pirates supporters over her sudden and dramatic shock “signing” as a new fan of Royal AM.

Players are signed between clubs, and in SA there has even been a first of a loan deal of a coach — also involving Pirates, when Rulani Mokwena went to work at Chippa United — but famous No 1 supporters jumping ship is almost unheard of.

Chauke, though, is adamant there was no transfer fee to join the ranks of the “Majestic”, though she told TimesLIVE that if Royal’s flamboyant businesswoman owner Shauwn Mkhize chips in for transport fees from Johannesburg to home games in Durban, she won’t say no.

Chauke, 47, announced on Thursday she was leaving Pirates to become a supporter of the storied Premier League rookies Royal, who bought the franchise of Bloemfontein Celtic in August after having no joy — pun intended — trying to be promoted in a court battle.

She said she has taken “insults” from angry Bucs supporters on social media, where discussions about her switch have raged, on her chin and with a grin. Chauke said while she has been walking in shopping centres she’s had a more friendly reaction.

“Everybody is talking about Mama Joy. They will talk and they will be quiet, but oksalayo [the fact is] I am a Royal AM supporter,” Chauke said.

“They can talk, they can do what they want because when I took my decision they were not there. But if it's a change it's a change. There's nothing you can do.

“Today I went to Bara Mall and came across a lot of supporters. Some were saying, 'Hey Majestic', some were saying, 'Hey sell-out'.