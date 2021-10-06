Chippa U18 hope to win big at national event

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



The Chippa United U18 team aim to win big at the Engen Knock-Out Challenge Champ of Champs tournament at the Marks Park Sports Club in Johannesburg from Thursday to Saturday.



Teams from each of the nine provinces will fight for the bragging rights of being called the best U18 team in the country...