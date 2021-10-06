Cosatu rallies members for one-day strike on Thursday

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has called on its members to take part in a one-day strike on Thursday to “push” the government and private sector to “fix the economic mess” the country finds itself in.

“The federation is issuing a call to all workers and South Africans to join the strike on Thursday. They can either join the planned activities across the country or withdraw their labour by staying at home on the day,” said Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla.

He said the union was demanding urgent action from policymakers in the government and the private sector to stop “the attacks” directed at workers.

“Both the public and the private sector have been blatantly undermining collective bargaining.

“We want the reversal of budget cuts that have led to an unacceptable wage freeze in the public service, the disintegration of the CCMA, and retrenchments in state-owned companies,” Pamla said.