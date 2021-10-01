How former Bafana star Zuma played a role in Singh joining Copenhagen

Former Bafana Bafana star Sibusiso “Rhee” Zuma has spoken about how he played a crucial role in former U23 striker Luther Singh joining Danish giants FC Copenhagen.

The 24-year-old Singh, who was omitted from coach Hugo Broos’ Bafana’s squad for the back-to-back 2022 Qatar Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia next week, recently joined FC Copenhagen on a four-year contract from SC Braga in Portugal.

Zuma, who has a statue outside the Telia Parken Stadium in Copenhagen and is widely regarded as one of their best imports, told TimesLIVE that coaches at his former club sought his opinion before they signed Singh.

“They phoned me before they signed him, wanting my opinions on the boy and I told them that he is a sharp player with lots of promise,” said Zuma whose spectacular bicycle kick against rivals Brøndby IF to clinch the championship during the 2000-01 season remains one of the iconic moments for the club.

Zuma, who returned to SA to play for Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United after a successful spell in Europe with Copenhagen and FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark and Arminia Bielefeld in Germany, has no doubt that Singh will succeed.

“I have no doubt that he is going to do well at Copenhagen because he has a lot of quality and I will be monitoring how he does in the coming years. I am expecting a lot of improvement from him as a player because the environment will be good for him to develop further.

“At the club they have some of the best facilities and expertise when it comes to football, medical science and latest technology in Europe and he must take advantage of that to become better.

“Some of the guys that are there now are the same guys that I worked with while I was there as a player and I know that they will help him to be better, which will also be good for Bafana Bafana.

“I hope that he settles in quickly and he scores lots of goals because if he takes time to acclimatise there will be pressure on him. They like his speed, his ability on the ball and his trickery. From the discussions I had with them they believe in him and the rest is up to him to deliver on the field of play.”