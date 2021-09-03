To represent SA the highlight of my career, says Bafana midfielder Mothobi Mvala

Mamelodi Sundowns defensive midfielder Mothobi Mvala has declared himself fit and ready to represent South Africa when they take on Zimbabwe in the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup qualifier on Friday.

Bafana Bafana and the Warriors begin their World Cup qualification programme in Harare where they will both be looking to start on a positive note.

South Africa are expected to return home on Saturday morning where they will immediately start preparing for their second qualifying match against the Black Stars of Ghana at FNB Stadium on Monday.

“I had my full session with the team and it felt good, I didn't have any troubles,” said Mvala.

“The doctors told me that should I feel any pain or discomfort, I must let them know but there's nothing. I don't feel any pain and I'm hopeful that a start has my name on come Friday. Everything went well and I am ready for the selection.”

Mvala added that he'll grab the opportunity with both hands if the opportunity to start presents itself in what will be his first appearance in FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

“It has always been my dream to represent the national team. It is every player's dream in SA to be here,” he said.

“All I want is to put my mind into the game. For me to be called up means a lot. Should I get the opportunity to play I'll do my best, this is going to be the highlight of my career.”

During the week, Bafana coach Hugo Broos confirmed that the 27-year-old would be part of the travelling squad but that a decision on his availability for selection would only be taken after further evaluations have been completed.