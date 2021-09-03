News

Kariega shop owner too fast for robbery suspect

Riaan Marais News reporter 03 September 2021
A shop owner nabbed a suspect after four men allegedly robbed his business in Kariega on Friday
A Kariega business owner chased down a suspect and apprehended him, with the help of the police, moments after a group of men robbed his Durban Street shop on Friday.

Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said four men, armed with knives, had entered the shop at about 6.45am and demanded cash from the owner.

A scuffle ensued between the owner and the culprits, who managed to flee with an undisclosed amount of cash.

However, the owner chased the suspects on foot and police officers passing in their vehicle noticed what was happening.

They assisted the shop owner and arrested a 40-year-old man on a charge of business robbery.

He is expected to appear in the Kariega Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The search for the other suspects continues.

Police have asked anyone with information about the incident or the suspects to contact Det Const Frederick Bosman on 078-196-6590, or their nearest police station.

