Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has admitted his team’s performance in their 0-0 DStv Premiership draw against Stellenbosch FC at Danie Craven Stadium on Tuesday was not good enough.

Bucs’ mixed bag of results in the league continued as they followed up a 3-0 home win against Black Leopards with a flat performance in the Winelands‚ where Bucs were fortunate not to lose by two or three goals.

Zinnbauer was disappointed that‚ having shown faith in the combination that swept aside Leopards with two enforced changes‚ Pirates came out so much poorer.

“It was not good for me. It’s always not enough. Before the game we wanted three points‚ that was clear. The performance was not enough for winning this game‚” Bucs’ coach said afterwards.

“In the first half we had maybe 10 minutes where we were on top‚ but then we go back‚ we play the ball back‚ and this was not the plan. It was to go forward‚ and the high pressure‚ and quick passing to the opposite side.

“It changed at half time‚ this was better in the second half — but this was not enough for the three points.