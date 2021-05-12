Baroka dent AmaZulu’s title hopes with victory in KZN

Baroka pulled off a much-needed 1-0 win over fancied AmaZulu during their exciting DStv Premiership encounter at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

With this result, Usuthu saw their highly impressive 16-match unbeaten run come to an abrupt end while Baroka have significantly boosted their chances of ending the season in the top eight.

This defeat has also possibly ended AmaZulu’s outside chances of upsetting Mamelodi Sundowns, who have a game in hand and a seven point advantage at the top of the log, for the league title.

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy, who has transformed this Usuthu side since he joined in December, will be expecting a hugely improved performance in their next league outing against Orlando Pirates on May 26.

For Baroka, they have a short turnaround of matches as their next outing is the Limpopo derby against newly crowned Nedbank Cup champions Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) next Wednesday.