Arteta has Arsenal peaking in time to chase European success

Arsenal, who ended Slavia's 21-match unbeaten home run in all competitions this season, next face their former manager Unai Emery's Villarreal side who beat Dinamo Zagreb 2-1 on the night and 3-1 on aggregate to reach the semis.

Emery guided Arsenal to the Europa League final in 2019 although they were thrashed 4-1 by London rivals Chelsea.

With the Gunners stuck in neutral for much of this season, Arteta needed to spark the team into life to keep their Europa League run going and try to avoid missing out on European football for the first time since the 1995-1996 campaign.

"We looked a threat every time we were attacking," the Spanish coach said. "We scored a goal that was disallowed and I really liked the reaction of the team."

He will take comfort from knowing Alexandre Lacazette is firing on all cylinders after the striker, Arsenal's top scorer in all competitions this term, netted twice against Slavia.

Arsenal's commitment to pressing the Czechs high up the pitch flustered the hosts who never posed any real threat and the London team's performance followed their first clean sheet in 15 games when they beat Sheffield United at the weekend.

"The clean sheet is important as well, it's the second one in two games and we need to build on that," said Arteta.

Meanwhile, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang contracted malaria while on international duty with Gabon last month and spent time in hospital this week, the Arsenal striker said.

Aubameyang played one match for Gabon as they booked their place in the Africa Cup of Nations finals and started one Arsenal game after returning to England.

"Unfortunately, I contracted malaria whilst being on national team duty in Gabon a few weeks ago," Aubameyang wrote on Instagram.

"I've spent a few days in hospital this week but I'm already feeling much better every day ... I wasn't really feeling myself the last couple of weeks but will be back stronger than ever soon."

The 31-year-old was not in the squad for Arsenal's 3-0 win over Sheffield United 3-0 last weekend and did not travel for the win at Slavia Prague.

- Reuters