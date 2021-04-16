Report highlights police brutality and lack of accountability

Missed targets, few resources and thousands of assault claims — the Independent Police Investigative Directorate’s 2019/2020 annual report paints a bleak picture about keeping an eye on the men and women in blue.



There were 58,797 cases opened nationally against the South African Police between 2010 and 2020...

