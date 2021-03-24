Clinton Larsen joins Bizana Pondo Chiefs

Bizana Pondo Chiefs pulled off a major coup on Tuesday when they announced the signing of former Chippa United and Golden Arrows coach Clinton Larsen after sacking caretaker Julius Dube following just four games in charge.

The former Bafana Bafana international and Manning Rangers winger had been without a job since he left Polokwane City at the end of the 2019/2020 season after they were relegated from the then Absa Premiership under his tutelage.

Larsen takes over from Dube, who was initially brought on board to steady the ship after the sacking of Tshepo Motsoeneng who had helped the club gain promotion to the GladAfrica Championship.

Motsoeneng got the axe after a poor start to the season.

However, things did not improve under Dube for the club and in the four games played under his wing they drew two and lost two.

Their most recent loss was a 2-0 defeat to Royal AM, which prompted the club’s management to relieve the former Zizwe United coach of his duties.

In the search for his replacement, the club’s hierarchy opted for someone with experience and in Larsen they hope to survive the drop.

Pondo Chiefs occupy last place on the log standings with 14 points in 18 matches.

“Bizana Pondo Chiefs Football Club has officially parted ways with former caretaker coach Julius Dube and appointed Clinton Larsen, who will take over as head coach with immediate effect until the end of the season,” the club said in a statement.

“The appointment of Clinton Larsen comes at the crucial time when the Hunters intend securing a place in the Glad Africa Championship by avoiding relegation this season.

“The club strongly believes that Clinton Larsen can turn things around for the Indomitable Lions of Skomplaz and bring back hope to the supporters of the club.”

Club chair Nkosinathi Mqokiyana believes Larsen’s experience will help the club to collect points in the remaining matches.

“Clinton Larsen has a rich history in South African football and it is that experience the club needs going forward,” Mqokiyana said.

Larsen was part of the Manning Rangers team that won the inaugural PSL title in 1997 under the guidance of Gordan Igesund.

He then led Bloemfontein Celtics to a Telkom Knockout victory in 2012, beating Mamelodi Sundowns.

He has managed 282 games during his coaching career.

