Man Utd's Cavani, Martial set for return against AC Milan

Manchester United forwards Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial are likely to return for Thursday's Europa League last-16 second leg game against AC Milan, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

United were without the duo for Sunday's Premier League match against West Ham United, which they won 1-0 thanks to a second-half own goal by Craig Dawson.

"It's very likely Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial are fit, Donny van de Beek, hopefully as well," Solskjaer told a news conference.

First-choice goalkeeper David De Gea is also available having returned from paternity leave in Spain, while Paul Pogba is close to a return from a thigh problem.

"Paul even might make the trip and David is back from isolation ... So a stronger squad to travel with," said Solskjaer, whose side drew the first leg 1-1 at home.

"We need them back. We want to improve on last season. It's a massive week for us."

Manchester United stayed in a commanding position to finish in the Premier League top four after they ground out a 1-0 home win over West Ham.

The result left United second on 57 points from 29 games, 14 adrift of Manchester City who have played a game more, while West Ham stayed fifth on 48 points from 28 matches, three behind fourth-placed Chelsea on with a game in hand.

"We know West Ham are challenging to get in the top four so it was a big result and we kept a clean sheet again," Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

"As expected, they are always going to make it hard for you. We could have been more comfortable towards the end as we had a few decent chances to finish it off."

Aside from the woodowrk, United were kept at bay by a pair of fine saves from goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, but they ground out the victory as Dawson turned an inswinging Bruno Fernandes corner into his own net in the 53rd minute.

Fabianski tipped Greenwood's shot onto the outside of the post in the first half and, after United took the lead, clawed a first-time Bruno Fernandes shot out of the bottom right corner.

Greenwood rattled the post again after a darting solo run from his own half in the 77th minute as the home side looked to exploit gaps with West Ham throwing men forward.

West Ham offered nothing up front as United held out comfortably and the outcome left Solskjaer relishing a pivotal week for United ahead of the international break.

"Big week - Europa League and FA Cup - so we're looking forward to it. Hopefully get a few players back and put a good performance in," said the Norwegian.

West Ham boss David Moyes, returning to his old club where he has never won in 14 league visits, pointed out the London club's ambitions had grown after an impressive run of form.

"We are getting greedy now because we have enjoyed that feeling of winning. I don't enjoy coming here and losing 1-0 which shows how far we have come. I'm disappointed with it but it shows we are doing much better."

Following the Milan match, Manchester United take on Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

- Reuters