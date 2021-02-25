Chippa’s Sangweni declares war on Cape Town City

We’ll stick to our game plan and take nothing for granted, says midfielder

Chippa United’s midfielder Thamsanqa Sangweni has declared war on Cape Town City and says there will be no prisoners taken.



The sides lock horns in the Nedbank Cup for a place in the quarterfinals of the competition at the Nelson Mandela Bay stadium on Sunday at 6pm...

