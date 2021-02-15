Memories of Kaizer Chiefs' embarrassing defeat to Richards Bay continue to haunt Zulu

Memories of Kaizer Chiefs' embarrassing defeat to lower tier side Richards Bay in the Nedbank Cup a little over a week ago are still very fresh in Philani Zulu's mind.

The midfielder is still trying to come to grips with the humiliating loss they suffered at the hands of a first division side and he is hopeful that coach Gavin Hunt's limping side can put the shock result behind them as they prepare for an even trickier league outing against Benni McCarthy's AmaZulu at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

Chiefs' stunning 2-1 defeat to Richards Bay was so shocking for Hunt that he called it the most embarrassing loss in his 27 years as a coach.

Amakhosi fans will feel that the embarrassment extends beyond Hunt's career as a coach and wades into the club's 50-year existence in South African football.

Zulu admitted that it was a sad day in Naturena.

“I mean‚ looking at how we played in the last game [against Richards Bay] and getting knocked out of the Nedbank Cup‚ it was sad‚ it was a saddening thing to go through.

“Now it is up to us to just pick up our feet and look forward to Wednesday to the game against AmaZulu‚” he said.

AmaZulu will certainly be no slouches and they appear to have stepped up a gear since McCarthy took over as coach last month. The former Bafana Bafana striker has transformed them into a dangerous side and Zulu admitted that the Durban side has enough guns to ensure the continuation of a torrid month for the limping Chiefs side.

“It is not going to be an easy game. I mean they were playing on Sunday [against Swallows FC in a league match that ended 0-0] and now they will have that momentum going forward‚ and we have not been playing since the previous game in the Nedbank Cup match [against Richards Bay].

“So it is up to us as players to just keep our feet on the ground and our heads held up high‚ continue working hard and looking forward to the next game.