Nelson Mandela Bay clash is team’s first on home soil in 2021

Chippa not taking Free State Stars lightly, says coach

PREMIUM

Chippa United have now switched their focus towards their Nedbank Cup last 32 fixture against Glad Africa Championship side Free State Stars at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday (3pm).



The match will be Chippa’s first home game in 2021 since playing all their remaining six DStv Premiership first round fixtures away, after the Bay was declared a Covid-19 hotspot...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.