Injured Breetzke desperate to be fit for T20 Challenge

Warriors big-hitter in race against time

Prolific Warriors batsman Matthew Breetzke is in a race against time to be ready for action after suffering an open fracture to his right index finger during the Momentum One Day Cup.



The dynamic right-handed opener was struck by a rising delivery from fast bowler Nandre Burger in the Eastern Cape side’s final cup match against the Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras last week...

