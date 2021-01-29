Sundowns well armed to blunt Chippa strategy, says Mokwena

PREMIUM

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena says they have done their research and are well armed for their DStv Premiership soccer fixture against Chippa United on Sunday at Loftus Stadium (3.30pm).



However, Chippa United mentor Dan Malesela hit back to say his team will not sit back and that the Eastern Cape side also have a plan up their sleeves...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.