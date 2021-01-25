Shot in the arm for Chippa United

The three points and clean sheet Chippa United achieved against Black Leopards was a great confidence boost before their DStv Premiership soccer fixture against Bloemfontein Celtic on Wednesday, Chippa goalkeeper Ayanda Mtshali said.

The Chilli Boys thrashed a 10-man Leopards outfit 3-0 at the Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday.

Goals came from Andile Mbenyane, Maloisane Mokhele and Kurt Lentjies.

The 32-year-old goalie said he would go into Wednesday’s league match against Celtic oozing confidence after the clean sheet against Leopards.

“We are very happy as a team to have collected three points and getting a clean sheet is a big thing,” he said.

“It’s not easy coming to Thohoyandou to play Black Leopards, but we managed the game and got the three points.”

The former Free State Stars goalkeeper said in their past matches the Chilli Boys had struggled to find their feet, but then were able to get the ball rolling in the second half.

“In the first half usually we create chances but we don’t convert them.

“It’s something that has been going on for a while now, looking at the past games that we have played.

“We went into the changing room and the coach told us that this is personal, this is football.

“The more we create and we don’t score these people will score one goal and it’s going to be difficult for us to come back.

“The coach gave us that push that we have to score as many goals as possible, because it’s not easy just coming here and playing Leopards.”

On Wednesday’s game against Siwelele, Mtshali said Chippa would go in with the same fighting spirit they had against Leopards.

“It’s not going to be an easy game as Celtics have been doing well in the past few games, but we are going there as a team.”

“We know our identity, we know our style of play, we are going to go there and fight for three points,” he said.

