Solid partnership with Onyango will just get better - Sundowns' Nascimento

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Ricardo Nascimento has credited their impressive defensive performance in the DStv Premiership this season to a collective effort.

After 10 matches the table-topping Brazilians boast the best defensive record in the league with only five goals conceded. They are followed closely by second-placed Swallows FC‚ who have let in six.

More impressively‚ Sundowns have managed to keep seven clean sheets in their 10 matches and that has helped them open up a two-point gap at the top of the pile.