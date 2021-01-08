The intention in the Champions League seems to provide a tough finishing school to some of the youngster Hunt is being forced to throw in to an ageing Chiefs squad that has shown clear signs of being in need of rejuvenation‚ and boosting confidence competing against Africa’s best.

Chiefs will be hoping that transfers into some form of domestic form soon‚ as they wallow in 13th place in the PSL from a single win gained from eight matches.

“I’m happy with the result. I’m happy that we have qualified to the group stages of the Champions League‚” Kambole said.

“It wasn’t an easy game. For a few games we have not been doing well. But we fought in Angola‚ and this game has given us the confidence in the next game.

“It’s not going to be easy [adjusting back to the PSL]. Of course it’s different form the Champions League because the PSL has got its own style of play.

“We know what the PSL is all about. We are prepared‚ we are soldiers and we are ready.”

Maritzburg have had even greater tribulations and are in second-last place‚ though did finally notch a first win in Middendorp’s fourth match since he dropped a new assignment at St George in Ethiopia to return to United for a third stint‚ replacing Eric Tinkler.