Covering Covid victims’ bodies in plastic ‘disrespectful’ — traditional experts

Experts in traditional African culture have expressed concern about plastic being used to cover the bodies of Covid-19 victims, saying it disrespects the deceased.



However, chemical pathologist Dr Kas Kasonga warned this week that removing the plastic could pose a health threat because the coronavirus was known to survive on surfaces surrounding the infected person...

