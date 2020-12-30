After leaving Chippa‚ Lehlohonolo Seema gets job at Black Leopards

Seema has enough experience of the DStv Premiership having coached with John Maduka at Bloemfontein Celtic before he surprisingly joined Chippa United in July last year.

The mission of Kerr‚ Seema and Shivambu at Leopards is not going to be an easy one as the club are sitting dangerously in 15th spot with only three points separating them from bottom of the log Maritzburg United.