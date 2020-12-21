Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has admitted that his first few months at the club are the most challenging of his long and successful coaching career.

Hunt‚ who has won four league titles and numerous cup competitions at different clubs‚ has struggled to get Chiefs going in the league as they ended the year fifth from the bottom of the standings with seven points from eight matches.

In their last match of the year‚ Amakhosi were held to a 1-1 draw by a determined Bloemfontein Celtic at FNB Stadium on Saturday as they gave away an early lead.

“Yes‚ it certainly is. It has only been six‚ seven‚ eight games but it hasn’t been easy‚” he said when asked about his short stay at Chiefs who have been banned from signing players.

“I know where the problems are but we have to keep battling away and that’s all you can do in football.

"We can’t change anything in terms of what I am talking about‚ so we have to keep battling away and do the best that we can.

“We have to try and improve defensively because if you want to come out of a situation‚ you have to be better defensively.

"As I always say‚ I would rather draw games 0-0 than 2-2‚ and people might say it is negative but I don’t think so. We need to be a little bit harder to beat.”

Looking back at the share of the spoils with Celtic‚ Hunt said it was two points dropped than one gained.

“On the evidence of the chances we created‚ I think it is two points lost. I think we had some great opportunities in the first half and they didn’t have one that I can recall.

"In the second half‚ they scored a wonderful goal but you can’t have the ball drop in front of your back four like that. I think it is more two points lost than one gained‚ that’s for sure.

“I am very disappointed with the result because I thought in the first half we had some great opportunities.

"Even with the SuperSport United game last week we had some great opportunities‚ but you have to be converting those chances. We are playing the extra pass all the time.

"We took the lead and they never looked like scoring‚ they had one chance and we got a little bit ill-disciplined in the defensive area and that was it. I am very disappointed with the draw.”

Celtic coach John Maduka was happy with the point.

“When we introduced some players in the second half with fresh legs‚ it helped us a lot and we could go forward and we looked dangerous‚" he said.

"We are happy with the point that we got and we are looking forward to the coming games next year.

"It will be ungrateful to say we are not happy with a point because a point is better than losing a game.

"Don’t forget that this is our first point away from home‚ so we are happy to take a point away at Chiefs.”