Former Warriors coach to head up Paul Roos Gymnasium programme
Piet Botha bids farewell to EP Cricket
Having spent over 25 years in Eastern Cape cricketing circles, as a player and a coach, Eastern Province bid farewell to one of their stalwarts as Piet Botha takes up a new post early in 2021.
Botha confirmed his departure to Weekend Post on Thursday, saying he was excited about the challenges that will come with being head of cricket at one of the country’s leading boys’ schools, Paul Roos Gymnasium in Stellenbosch. ..
