Young midfielder says he’s getting the hang of the change from ABC Motsepe to PSL
Mokhele loving life at the top with Chippa
Midfielder Maloisane Mokhele is enjoying life in the top flight of SA soccer with Chippa United.
Before joining the Chilli Boys this season Mokhele, 22, spent eight years playing for Sab Safa League side Barcelona and in 2018 he joined Bloemfontein Celtic's development side, which play in the ABC Motsepe League...
