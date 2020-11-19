Warriors ready to topple the Titans

Batsman Gihahn Cloete says the Warriors are ready to tackle the Titans when the sides meet in their CSA 4-Day Franchise Series return fixture in Centurion next week.



Having undergone group Covid-19 testing on Thursday, Cloete said that being able to have a full squad from which to select a travelling team for their trip to Centurion was a huge confidence boost for the side as they look to exact some revenge on their hosts. ..

