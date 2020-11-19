Warriors ready to topple the Titans
Batsman Gihahn Cloete says the Warriors are ready to tackle the Titans when the sides meet in their CSA 4-Day Franchise Series return fixture in Centurion next week.
Having undergone group Covid-19 testing on Thursday, Cloete said that being able to have a full squad from which to select a travelling team for their trip to Centurion was a huge confidence boost for the side as they look to exact some revenge on their hosts. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.