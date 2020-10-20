Chippa winger Ramasimong happy to be reunited with Seema

New Chippa United winger Maloisane Ramasimong is thrilled to be reunited with his former coach and countryman Lehlohonolo Seema and is enjoying having renewed their working relationship.

The 30-year-old Lesotho-born player worked under Seema at Bloemfontein Celtic before the coach joined Chippa in July.

When the last season ended, Ramasimong said he was approached by coach Seema to join the Chilli Boys.

“I asked myself why not because it’s a great opportunity to showcase my talent once again in a different place and team,” Ramasimong said.

“You know when you stay in one team for a long time you get comfortable and the comfort zone will kill you, so you have to just go out and explore.

“I am here to explore and learn more about football. There is no perfect player, you learn every season and every game.

“So coming here I want to learn more.”

The skillful left winger said he has been well received at his new home in Port Elizabeth.

“It’s been great to be reunited with the coach.

“The hospitality been great but the weather here is not the same as in the Free State. However, I’ll have to get used to it.

“I have spent three weeks with the other players now and I think I am gelling well with my new teammates.

“It’s easy to adjust and get your way around the team when you know the formation and the system that the coach is using.

“At least you are going to help other teammates so that we can learn faster as a team.”

During his stay at Siwelele, the former Bantu FC player made 18 appearances and scored three goals for the Bloemfontein side in both league and domestic cup matches.

He hopes his arrival at Chippa will bring good fortune and see the team finish in the top half of the log this season and perhaps achieve some silverware in the cup.

“This season the league only has two trophies to be won, the league and the Nedbank Cup.

“For the league it will be good for us this season to reach the top eight and also win the Nedbank Cup because we can with the squad that we have, we are able.

“I can’t say much but what I can promise is that our fans are going to see good football this season from Chippa United,” Ramasimong said.