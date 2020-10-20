Nasrec field hospital to remain open as Gauteng health department closes 3 quarantine sites

The Gauteng health department says the Nasrec field hospital will remain open until January, as it closes the other three quarantine/isolation sites.

Gauteng department of health spokesperson Kwara Kekana said Nasrec will not close because the threat of Covid-19 infections has not completely reduced in the province at the moment.

“Due to low demand for services in these facilities, and the need to make use of the venues by the owners, Telkom and Transnet sites were closed in August and September respectively, while the Eskom site is expected to be closed by the end of November,” she said.

“Nasrec will only close after January 2021, which is a key milestone post the festive season. The department will be monitoring the festive season period closely as it relates to Covid-19 infections.”