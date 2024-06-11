EP will be band of brothers at Craven Week
We have a lot of leaders in the team who will support each other in difficult situations, says coach
EP will compete as a band of brothers when they bid to keep the union’s flag flying high at the U18 Craven Week rugby tournament in Krugersdorp, coach Elric van Vuuren says.
First up for EP is a tough derby clash against Border when the tournament kicks off at Monument High School in Krugersdorp on June 24...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.