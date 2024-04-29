Griquas put 50 points past struggling Elephants
EP outgunned in one-sided SA Cup clash in Kariega
EP’s woes in the SA Cup rugby tournament continued when they were thrashed 50-0 by Griquas in a one-sided clash at the Central Field in Kariega on Friday.
It was the fifth consecutive loss suffered by the struggling Elephants, who were outgunned by a well-drilled Griquas outfit who ran in eight tries...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.