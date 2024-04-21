Double blow for EP as Elephants, Queens go down
EP's struggle to regain lost pride on the national rugby stage suffered a double blow when the Elephants and the Queens were both on the receiving end of heavy defeats on Saturday.
The Elephants slumped to a 43-26 defeat against the Leopards at Olen Park in Potchefstroom and the Queens were beaten 36-5 by Border Ladies at the Central Field in Kariega...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.