Rugby

Calls for early election at rowdy EP Rugby meeting

Club delegates fed up with ongoing feud between executive members

Premium
21 April 2024
George Byron
Rugby writer

Chaos erupted after an altercation between EP Rugby deputy president Roger Serfontein and Young Collegians delegate Dan Ngcape during a rowdy annual meeting on Saturday.

Tempers boiled over after fed-up delegates called for an early election because they were sick and tired of an ongoing feud between EP’s executive members...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

KZN heavy rain rips up roads in south coast town
Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show

Most Read