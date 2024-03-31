A Border Bulldogs team with several young personnel delivered a gusty performance in their 40-25 defeat against SWD Eagles in the SA Cup at the Sisa Dukashe in Mdantsane on Saturday.
Veteran mentor David Dobela, in his second official game in the hot seat, again threw dice giving Varsity Shield, Border U21 and standout youngsters from the recently ended Eastern Cape Super 14 some game time.
He had applied the same philosophy in his first match against the Griffons where the side were mauled by more than a half-century of points.
In that game, the Bulldogs team had a shaky start in the first half but picked up rhythm as the game progressed. Unfortunately, they could not capitalise on opportunities.
It was a carbon of Welkom in the windy conditions of Mdantsane.
They trailed 21-13 by halftime and were forced to play catch-up rugby.
Though they scored two tries in the middle stages of the second stanza it was too little, too late as the Eagles flew away and grabbed their first victory of the competition.
Border's next game will be against a tough Griquas outfit in Kimberley next Saturday.
Eagles take flight against young Bulldogs in Mdantsane
Image: ALAN EASON
