Gqeberha tavern owner killed and two others wounded in shooting

A Nelson Mandela Bay tavern owner died and two others were wounded during a shooting in Kwazakhele on Friday evening.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident happened at about 9.45pm when gunmen opened fire on a taxi on the corners of Daku and Salumntu Streets.
Philasande "Coke" Jakavula, 53, died in the shooting.
"While Kwazakhele police were busy patrolling they noticed a white Toyota Quantum minibus with bullet holes," she said.
"The members stopped and found a man, dead with gunshot wounds on the driver's side.
"A woman was found lying next to the Quantum with gunshot wounds.
"Another man was also shot.
"Both [victims] were taken to hospital. At this stage, there is no further information available."
Janse van Rensburg said the motive for the shooting is unknown.
"Anyone who can assist with any information is asked to contact Captain Monde Sithole on 082-457-2812 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station or send information via MYSAPSAPP."
Community activist Pamela Mabini condemned the incident.
"The news of another businessman being shot dead in Gqeberha is deeply troubling," she said.
"These shootings have become an alarming trend, and it seems that law enforcement is not doing enough to address the issue of illegal firearms.
"The safety of our community is at risk, and urgent action is needed to prevent further violence.
"We cannot continue to lose lives to senseless gun violence. It's time for authorities to step up and take decisive action to protect our citizens," Mabini said.
This is a developing story.
