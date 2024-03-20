World Rugby reveals plans to speed up the game

World Rugby has revealed plans aimed at “reimagining rugby’s entertainment factor”, including 20-minute sanctions for red cards, quickening of the ball from the ruck and maul and a set time to complete scrums and line-outs, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The governing body is concerned slow play and negative tactics may turn new viewers away, with a focus on “enhancing ball in flow, reducing stoppages and increasing welfare outcomes”.

A specialist working group will be set up to explore a revised punishment for red card offences whereby the sanctioned player’s place on the field can be taken by a teammate after 20 minutes, nullifying the numerical advantage for their opponents.

However, also under consideration are stronger off-field sanctions for foul play that could see players suspended for longer periods.