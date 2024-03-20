Second phase of Bok RWC trophy tour starts in Nelson Mandela Bay this weekend

A diluted second phase of the Springboks' Rugby World celebration starts in Nelson Mandela Bay on Saturday with only two players and possibly a coach set to visit selected areas on the back of a bakkie.
The Bay was initially snubbed last year by SA Rugby for the full squad trophy tour of the country with East London preferred as the venue for the Eastern Cape leg.
There was a huge outcry from rugby fans and stakeholders in the Bay, especially with the area being the birthplace of captain Siya Kolisi and coaching staff members Rassie Erasmus and Mzwandile Stick.
At the time, SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said: "... another significant Springbok event is planned for the metropole in 2024.”
The general belief was that SA Rugby would bring the Springboks' Test against Portugal to NMB Stadium this coming season to make up for the trophy snub. But that Test has since been awarded to Bloemfontein.
SA Rugby released a statement on Wednesday saying the tour “kicks off in a brand-new guise as the 'Trophy Blitz' in Nelson Mandela Bay on Saturday when selected members of the RWC squad will take the Webb Ellis Cup on a trip through the city and adjacent areas”.
A SA Rugby spokesperson confirmed Jesse Kriel and Deon Fourie would attend but that Stick's presence was yet to be confirmed.
The release said the group would travel on the back of a bakkie while displaying Webb Ellis Cup won by SA in France last year.
Fans will be disappointed that Kolisi, who is playing club rugby in France, will not be on the tour.
“After last year’s initial tour, we promised to visit other areas in SA and we’re looking forward to starting in the Eastern Cape on Saturday,” Alexander said in the release.
“Planning was complicated by player availability and an already packed rugby schedule, but we believe we have put together a plan that will ensure the Webb Ellis Cup goes as far and wide as possible while it’s still in our possession.
“It’s fitting that we will be kicking off in Nelson Mandela Bay this weekend, as that is the area that has produced our head coach and captain, Rassie Erasmus and Siya Kolisi.
“For these legs of the tour, we will be using a bakkie which will allow supporters to get even closer to their heroes and the coveted trophy they worked so hard to bring back to SA.
“We will be aiming to drive through the main streets of cities and towns, visit townships and malls, and where possible, attend a match in the new SA Cup competition.”
The tour starts at the corner of the R75 and Johnson Road in Zwide township — the birthplace of Kolisi — at 9am.
It will then move on to Gelvandale and the City Hall, to Greenacres Mall before heading to the Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele for the SA Cup opening round match between Eastern Province and the Valke, which kicks at 3pm.
Details of visits to other cities and metros have yet to be released.
Route plan:
Zwide: Starts corner of R75 and Johnson Road and then turns right into Gen Dundas Road to continue until it becomes Bertram Street. Turns left into Kwatsha Street. Turns right into Mthembo Street (Siya Kolisi Street). Turns left into Khonza Street. Turns right into Javu Street. Left into Spondo Street. Turns right into Njoli Street and another right into Tonjeni Street. Turns right at Struanway. Turns left at the traffic circle into Spondo Street towards the R75, passing Kenako Mall
Gelvandale: Start: CNR Spondo Street to Uitenhage Road/R75. Continues on Uitenhage Road/R75. Turns right to join the N2. Takes exit 743 from the N2 to turn left into Disa Avenue/M12. Turns left into Cape Road and continues until it becomes Russel Road. Turns right into Govan Mbeki Street and continues until it becomes Baakens Street. Turns left into North Union Street then turns left, turns right and turns left until the City Hall is on the left
Greenacres: Heads northeast and turns right into North Union Street. Turns left onto Fleming Street to get onto Settlers Highway/M4. Turns left into Mount Road. Continues straight into Diaz Road. Turns left into Kingston Road. Turns left into Granville Road. Turns left into Ring Road. Turns right into Greenacres
Wolfson Stadium: Turns left onto Haven Road. Turns left into Novic Road. Turns right into CJ Langenhoven Drive. Continues into Kempston Road. Turns left into Sheya Kulati Drive. At the roundabout takes the second exit to Mendi Road. Continues into Ngesi Street. Turns right onto Ntshekisa Street. Continues straight to stay on Moduka Road. Turns left into Maqanda Street. Turns left into Stofile Street. Enters Wolfson Stadium on the right.
HeraldLIVE
• This story was edited to include SA Rugby's confirmation of which squad members would be in Gqeberha on Saturday.
Second phase of Bok RWC trophy tour starts in Nelson Mandela Bay this weekend
Sports editor
Image: BACKPAGEPIX/ DAVID DAVIES/ PA
A diluted second phase of the Springboks' Rugby World celebration starts in Nelson Mandela Bay on Saturday with only two players and possibly a coach set to visit selected areas on the back of a bakkie.
The Bay was initially snubbed last year by SA Rugby for the full squad trophy tour of the country with East London preferred as the venue for the Eastern Cape leg.
There was a huge outcry from rugby fans and stakeholders in the Bay, especially with the area being the birthplace of captain Siya Kolisi and coaching staff members Rassie Erasmus and Mzwandile Stick.
At the time, SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said: "... another significant Springbok event is planned for the metropole in 2024.”
The general belief was that SA Rugby would bring the Springboks' Test against Portugal to NMB Stadium this coming season to make up for the trophy snub. But that Test has since been awarded to Bloemfontein.
SA Rugby released a statement on Wednesday saying the tour “kicks off in a brand-new guise as the 'Trophy Blitz' in Nelson Mandela Bay on Saturday when selected members of the RWC squad will take the Webb Ellis Cup on a trip through the city and adjacent areas”.
A SA Rugby spokesperson confirmed Jesse Kriel and Deon Fourie would attend but that Stick's presence was yet to be confirmed.
The release said the group would travel on the back of a bakkie while displaying Webb Ellis Cup won by SA in France last year.
Fans will be disappointed that Kolisi, who is playing club rugby in France, will not be on the tour.
“After last year’s initial tour, we promised to visit other areas in SA and we’re looking forward to starting in the Eastern Cape on Saturday,” Alexander said in the release.
“Planning was complicated by player availability and an already packed rugby schedule, but we believe we have put together a plan that will ensure the Webb Ellis Cup goes as far and wide as possible while it’s still in our possession.
“It’s fitting that we will be kicking off in Nelson Mandela Bay this weekend, as that is the area that has produced our head coach and captain, Rassie Erasmus and Siya Kolisi.
“For these legs of the tour, we will be using a bakkie which will allow supporters to get even closer to their heroes and the coveted trophy they worked so hard to bring back to SA.
“We will be aiming to drive through the main streets of cities and towns, visit townships and malls, and where possible, attend a match in the new SA Cup competition.”
The tour starts at the corner of the R75 and Johnson Road in Zwide township — the birthplace of Kolisi — at 9am.
It will then move on to Gelvandale and the City Hall, to Greenacres Mall before heading to the Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele for the SA Cup opening round match between Eastern Province and the Valke, which kicks at 3pm.
Details of visits to other cities and metros have yet to be released.
Route plan:
Zwide: Starts corner of R75 and Johnson Road and then turns right into Gen Dundas Road to continue until it becomes Bertram Street. Turns left into Kwatsha Street. Turns right into Mthembo Street (Siya Kolisi Street). Turns left into Khonza Street. Turns right into Javu Street. Left into Spondo Street. Turns right into Njoli Street and another right into Tonjeni Street. Turns right at Struanway. Turns left at the traffic circle into Spondo Street towards the R75, passing Kenako Mall
Gelvandale: Start: CNR Spondo Street to Uitenhage Road/R75. Continues on Uitenhage Road/R75. Turns right to join the N2. Takes exit 743 from the N2 to turn left into Disa Avenue/M12. Turns left into Cape Road and continues until it becomes Russel Road. Turns right into Govan Mbeki Street and continues until it becomes Baakens Street. Turns left into North Union Street then turns left, turns right and turns left until the City Hall is on the left
Greenacres: Heads northeast and turns right into North Union Street. Turns left onto Fleming Street to get onto Settlers Highway/M4. Turns left into Mount Road. Continues straight into Diaz Road. Turns left into Kingston Road. Turns left into Granville Road. Turns left into Ring Road. Turns right into Greenacres
Wolfson Stadium: Turns left onto Haven Road. Turns left into Novic Road. Turns right into CJ Langenhoven Drive. Continues into Kempston Road. Turns left into Sheya Kulati Drive. At the roundabout takes the second exit to Mendi Road. Continues into Ngesi Street. Turns right onto Ntshekisa Street. Continues straight to stay on Moduka Road. Turns left into Maqanda Street. Turns left into Stofile Street. Enters Wolfson Stadium on the right.
HeraldLIVE
• This story was edited to include SA Rugby's confirmation of which squad members would be in Gqeberha on Saturday.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Pages
Soccer
Rugby
Sport