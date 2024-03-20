From the classroom to the IPL, SA teen Maphaka’s rapid rise continues
Kwena Maphaka's rapid rise continued on Wednesday when he landed in Mumbai to take up a contract with the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
In hasty arrangements, with the help of his Gauteng Lions teammate Kagiso Rabada, Maphaka, went from class at St Stithians on Monday to boarding a flight on Tuesday night to join up with one of the glamour teams in cricket’s most lucrative competition.
So rapid were the arrangements that the teenage left-arm fast bowler only received his visa when he landed in Mumbai.
Atop of the #U19WorldCup wicket tally 🔝— ICC (@ICC) February 4, 2024
The blistering Kwena Maphaka in full flow 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RZov0GKopd
Maphaka, 17, was the player of the tournament in the ICC Under-19 World Cup in South Africa earlier this year, where he finished with the second-highest wickets tally in a single edition of the event with 21.
He has subsequently played three matches for the Lions in the CSA T20 Challenge. It was after the last of those on Sunday that Rabada, who has Maphaka as a client in his KGR sports agency, received a call from the Mumbai Indians inquiring about Maphaka’s services.
Maphaka defended 10 runs in the super over against Western Province in Sunday’s match at the Wanderers, giving further credence to those who view him as the next big thing in the sport.
.@ChennaiIPL should definitely get #KwenaMaphaka as a replacement bowler for #IPL2024. Huge potential and can definitely strengthen our lineup in future seasons as he grows. @msdhoni @KrisSrikkanth - tell Kasi sir please 😬🙏🏽 https://t.co/WGVg87pOWV pic.twitter.com/xpqN4dNivK— Zan (@RakitaMode) March 19, 2024
The exact nature of his involvement at Mumbai Indians — whether he is there as an apprentice or will actually get the opportunity to play — is not yet clear though it is understood he will stay for the duration of the competition, which ends in the last week of May.
Maphaka had to hastily complete the necessary visa application before heading to India, accompanied by his mother.
The Mumbai Indians have arranged to provide tutorship for Maphaka so =his academic work is not severely affected.
The Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings have each won the IPL five times making them the two most successful teams in the tournament’s history. The team is owned by one of India’s wealthiest families, the Amabani’s whose net worth is reportedly in the region of $120bn.
The team is coached by former Proteas wicketkeeper and head coach Mark Boucher and have Dewald Brevis, Maphaka’s former teammate for the South Africa under-19s, and Gerald Coetzee among their contracted players.