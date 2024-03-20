From the classroom to the IPL, SA teen Maphaka’s rapid rise continues

Kwena Maphaka's rapid rise continued on Wednesday when he landed in Mumbai to take up a contract with the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In hasty arrangements, with the help of his Gauteng Lions teammate Kagiso Rabada, Maphaka, went from class at St Stithians on Monday to boarding a flight on Tuesday night to join up with one of the glamour teams in cricket’s most lucrative competition.

So rapid were the arrangements that the teenage left-arm fast bowler only received his visa when he landed in Mumbai.