Late try secures Otto narrow victory over Ithembe

Ithembelihle showed remarkable fighting qualities to suffer a narrow 5-3 loss against Otto du Plessis when they competed in the Andrew Rabie Ratel Rugby Festival at the weekend.
In a match played in rainy and windy conditions, Ithembe took the lead late in the game when centre Mavesta Yako slotted a penalty in front of the Otto poles.
From the kickoff Otto were able to keep Ithembe pinned deep in their own half as handling became difficult in the wet conditions.
Otto capitalised on some Ithembe handling errors and used their big forwards to force their way towards the try line, eventually being rewarded with an unconverted try with about a minute left.
Ithembe decided to play against the strong wind in the first half and Otto attacked from the kickoff when they gained possession.
They piled on the pressure as they drove repeatedly for the try line, but the Ithembe defence stood firm and eventually gained possession when they forced a penalty.
However, Otto were soon back on the attack but were kept out through their opponents’ defensive efforts, with captain Banele Sadina and the Dolophu twins, Aviwe and Aphiwe, outstanding as they kept putting in huge tackles.
After being trapped in their own 22-metre area for the first 12 minutes, Ithembe eventually found some relief when centre Yangha Javu and No 8 Mtha Dolonga broke out to take them downfield.
Big prop Major Heneni also began to assert himself for Ithembe, often getting over the advantage line.
They also began to win their own line-outs, and stole some of Otto’s, but handling errors cost Ithembe dearly.
Otto continued to attack with their big forwards but could not get through the Ithembe defence and the teams went into halftime 0-0.
In the second half, Otto decided to keep the ball behind Ithembe, kicking for the corner.
But with Ithembe’s line-outs working well, they were able to attack, with hooker Liya Waka carrying the ball well and Javu and wing Tiger Tshona almost breaking through.
Capitalising on some penalties, Otto again went on the attack, camping on the Ithembe try line, only to be kept out by some heroic defence.
Ithembe eventually went on the attack when they stole the ball and this resulted in Yako’s successful penalty to make it 3-0.
However, it eventually came down to one final attack by Otto and this time they were able to breach the Ithembe defence for the winning try.
Late try secures Otto narrow victory over Ithembe
